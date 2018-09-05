Subscribe for 17¢ / day
HealthNotes
Office hours are 7:00-12:30 then 1:00 to 5:30 pm

Office will be closed from 12:30 to 1:00 for lunch 

Monday, September 10

Office hours 7:00 am – 5:30 pm

Tuesday, September 11

Marquand WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 10:00 to 12:00 a.m. then 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Wednesday, September 12

Office hours 7:00 am – 5:30 pm

Visually Impaired Program: Reading of the Democrat News to audio tape from 8:30 to 11:30 am.  If interested in volunteering or more information, please contact Janell Rehkop or Teresa Rehkop at 783-2747.

Thursday, September 13

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 5:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, September 14

Office hours 7:00 am – 5:30 pm.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health. 

