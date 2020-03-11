MCHD Health Notes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday.
FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY.
Monday, March 16,
Tuesday, March 17,
Marquand WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.
Wednesday, March 18,
SHOW ME HEALTHY WOMEN Clinic. Contact Tissy or Teresa to make an appointment.
Thursday, March 19,
WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 5:15 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.
Friday, March 20,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.