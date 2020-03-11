MCHD Health Notes
0 comments

MCHD Health Notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday. 

FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY. 

Monday, March 16,

Closed in observance of President’s Day.

Tuesday, March 17,

Marquand WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Wednesday, March 18,

SHOW ME HEALTHY WOMEN Clinic.  Contact Tissy or Teresa to make an appointment.

Thursday, March 19,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 5:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, March 20,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Scam Alert

Several Fredericktown residents have reported a phone scam making its way through the area.

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News