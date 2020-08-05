MCHD Health Notes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday

ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Monday, August 10,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 13,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 14,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

