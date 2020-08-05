You have permission to edit this article.
MCHD Health Notes
MCHD Health Notes

HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday 

ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Monday, August 10,  

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 13, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 14, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

