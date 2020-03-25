MCHD Health Notes
0 comments

MCHD Health Notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday.

FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY. 

Monday, March 30,

Office hours from7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Wednesday, April 1,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Thursday, April 2,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, April 3,

Office hours from7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Declawing the deep state
Democrat News

Declawing the deep state

In 2016, the James Comey-led Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained warrants to spy on the Trump Campaign using highly questionable an…

+2
Hidden in Plain View
Democrat News

Hidden in Plain View

Parents want to protect their child from as much hurt and pain as they possibly can. Addiction is not commonly something a parent of a young c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News