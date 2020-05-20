MCHD Health Notes

The Madison County License office is open from 8:00 to 4:30 Monday – Friday by appointment only, no walk-ins are available at this time. You must call for an appointment. 573-783-2747
Monday, May 25,
Office closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 26,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 28,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 29,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.
