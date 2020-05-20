MCHD Health Notes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County License office is open from 8:00 to 4:30 Monday – Friday by appointment only, no walk-ins are available at this time. You must call for an appointment. 573-783-2747

Monday, May 25,

Office closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 26,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 28,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0