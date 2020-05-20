MCHD Health Notes
MCHD Health Notes

The Madison County License office is open from 8:00 to 4:30 Monday – Friday by appointment only, no walk-ins are available at this time.  You must call for an appointment.  573-783-2747

Monday, May 25,  

Office closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 26, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 28, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

