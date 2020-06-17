MCHD Health Notes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday
WE ARE OPEN FOR WALK IN SERVICES. WE DO REQUIRE THAT ANYONE ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACE MASK OR SOME-TYPE OF FACE-COVERING.
ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.
Monday, June 22,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 25,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 26,
Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.
