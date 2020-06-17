MCHD Health Notes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday

WE ARE OPEN FOR WALK IN SERVICES. WE DO REQUIRE THAT ANYONE ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACE MASK OR SOME-TYPE OF FACE-COVERING.

ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Monday, June 22,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 26,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.