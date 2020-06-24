MCHD Health Notes
MCHD Health Notes

HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday 

WE ARE OPEN FOR WALK IN SERVICES.  WE DO REQUIRE THAT ANYONE ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACE MASK OR SOME-TYPE OF FACE-COVERING.  

ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.  PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Monday, June 29,  

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 

Office closed in observance of 4th of July holiday. 

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

