MCHD Health Notes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday

WE ARE OPEN FOR WALK IN SERVICES. WE DO REQUIRE THAT ANYONE ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACE MASK OR SOME-TYPE OF FACE-COVERING.

ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Monday, June 29,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3,

Office closed in observance of 4th of July holiday.