HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday. Open until 7 pm the last working day of each month.

Office will be closed from 12:30 to 1 for lunch.

Monday, July 1,  

Office hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2,  

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m. then 1 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Wednesday, July 3,  

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m. then 1 to 4:15 p.m.  

Visually Impaired Program: Reading of the Democrat News to audio tape from 8:30 to 11:30 am.  If interested in volunteering or more information, please contact Janell Rehkop or Teresa Rehkop at 783-2747.

Thursday, July 4,  

OFFICE CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY.

Friday, July 5,

Office hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

