{{featured_button_text}}
HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday.

FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY. 

Monday, November 25,

Office hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m. then 1 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Wednesday, November 27,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8 to 11:30 a.m. then 1 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Visually Impaired Program: Reading of the Democrat News to audio tape from 8:30 to 11:30 am.  If interested in volunteering or more information, please contact Janell Rehkop or Teresa Rehkop at 783-2747.

Thursday, November 27,

 Office closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, November 29,

Office closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments