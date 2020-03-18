MCHD Health Notes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday.

FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY.

Monday, March 23,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, March 25,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Thursday, March 26,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, March 27,