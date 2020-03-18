MCHD Health Notes
MCHD Health Notes

HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday.

FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY. 

Monday, March 23,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Wednesday, March 25,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Thursday, March 26,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, March 27,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

