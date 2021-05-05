MCHD offers free health programs

The Madison County Health Department is offering several free programs.

Chronic Disease Self Management Program: Created by Stanford University, it is a 6 week program, held once weekly, 1-2 hours per session. The program focuses on how to manage life, emotions, and food while living with a chronic disease. It is open for family members and care givers as well.

Diabetes Self Management Program: Created by Stanford University, is also 6 week program, held once weekly, 1-2 hours per session. Focuses on how to manage life, emotions, and food while living with a diabetes. Open for family members and care givers as well.

The Chronic Disease and the Diabetes Self Management (CDSMP/DSMP) Programs will run 6 weeks each. The health department will begin with DSMP on May 12 at 4:30 p.m. The CDSMP will begin on June 23 at 4:30 p.m. They will run back to back and alternate each quarter.

Diabetes Prevention Program: Created by the CDC, 12 month program. Months 1-6, 16- 1 hour, weekly classes. Last 6 months, once a month for one hour. Classes begin on May 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will focuses on changing lifestyle and preventing a diagnosis of diabetes.