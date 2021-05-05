MCHD offers free health programs

The Madison County Health Department is offering several free programs.
Chronic Disease Self Management Program: Created by Stanford University, it is a 6 week program, held once weekly, 1-2 hours per session. The program focuses on how to manage life, emotions, and food while living with a chronic disease. It is open for family members and care givers as well.
Diabetes Self Management Program: Created by Stanford University, is also 6 week program, held once weekly, 1-2 hours per session. Focuses on how to manage life, emotions, and food while living with a diabetes. Open for family members and care givers as well.
The Chronic Disease and the Diabetes Self Management (CDSMP/DSMP) Programs will run 6 weeks each. The health department will begin with DSMP on May 12 at 4:30 p.m. The CDSMP will begin on June 23 at 4:30 p.m. They will run back to back and alternate each quarter.
Diabetes Prevention Program: Created by the CDC, 12 month program. Months 1-6, 16- 1 hour, weekly classes. Last 6 months, once a month for one hour. Classes begin on May 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will focuses on changing lifestyle and preventing a diagnosis of diabetes.
Pre-requisites: Must be pre-diabetic, have a BMI of 25 or higher, at least 18 years old, and at least 1 of the following: Fasting Blood Glucose within the last year of 100-125 or higher, A1C of 5.7-6.4, History of Gestational Diabetes, Blood Glucose 2 hours after eating of 140-199.
The health department will also have a program that is a Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure Program (SMBP) that will allow those with a BP of 120/80 or higher, to talk with me about what may cause their BP to be elevated and they will even get a loaner BP cuff and machine to use at home to monitor their readings. This program is available by appointment.
All of these programs are available free of charge.
Classes will be in-person in the Madison County Health Department training room with social distancing.
Call Jackie or Abby at 573-783-2747 for more information on programs, classes dates and times.