MCHD Open House, June 23

The Madison County Health Department is holding a Grand Opening for the public from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 23.

The health department moved into the new facility more than a year ago but, due to COVID-19 concerns, it was not able to celebrate the improvements with the community.

This event gives everyone a chance to tour the new building as well as see everything the Madison County Health Department has to offer.

The building will be opened up for tours with informational booths in each section about different programs offered. There will be freebies, Compassion Cafe food giveaways, a food/cooking demonstrations by WIC Nutritionist Abigail Weekley, and more.

The community is also invited to participate in the ribbon cutting celebration at 1 p.m., hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The Madison County Health Department is located at 105 Armory St.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

