MCHD presents awards during Public Health Month

The Madison County Health Department recently commemorated National Public Health Month in April by recognizing some individuals in the community.

The recipients of the health department's annual Community Public Health service awards were LaDon Myers and Sarah Bergan and the Human Resources Team of Cap America, Inc.

The Community First Award was presented to LaDon Myers "in recognition of LaDon’s impact on the public health of the citizens of Madison County," according to a MCHD release.

The release said, "LaDon Myers has demonstrated Community is First by her dedication of service to the citizens of Madison County through the COVID-19 Pandemic in notification of COVID-19 test results seven days a week and her collaboration in assisting in case investigations with the Madison County Health Department. LaDon’s dedication impacted the prevention and control of COVID-19 in Madison County..."

The Public Health Impact Award went to Sarah Bergan and the Human Resources Team of Cap America.

According to the MCHD, "Sarah Bergan and the Human Resources Team of Cap America, Inc. have positively impacted public health for Madison County through their dedication to COVID-19 Pandemic prevention and control. Sarah and the Human Resource team participated in the Madison County Medical Providers committee, donated masks to the community and implemented the prevention recommendations within the Cap America business which affected the prevention and control of COVID-19 in Madison County."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0