MCHD provides update on isolation recommendations

December 29, the Madison County Health Department released the following statement to the citizens of Madison County:

Please read this announcement in its entirety. The following are recommendations only and not mandates. In accordance, the CDC Updates recommendations for isolation and quarantine period for general population dated December 27, 2021.

All isolation recommendations for Madison County DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.

Effective December 29, 2021, the following isolation recommendations will be:

If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms have resolved, and you have been fever-free for 24 hours you may leave your house after 5 days from on-set of symptoms. Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

All quarantine recommendations for Madison County DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.

Effective December 29, 2021, the following quarantine recommendations will be:

A person who has been a close contact to someone who has tested positive should monitor for symptoms for 10 days. It is recommended that you wear a mask during these 10 days when you are unable to social distance or are somewhere you are unable to ensure social distancing. Should you develop symptoms, isolate until you have received a negative test result. This will reduce your risk of exposing others in the event the test result is positive.

You should consult with your employer regarding working during quarantine. These recommendations DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.

Employer or school required documentation of isolation or quarantine:

If you need documentation of being in isolation or quarantine, contact the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747 Ext 0 and ask to speak with someone working in COVID. We cannot provide documentation from home test results.

When you should be tested:

If you think, you have a cold, the flu, a stomach bug, sinus infection it could also be COVID. Consult with your doctor for recommendations of being tested for COVID or other infectious diseases. Any person tested for COVID due to symptoms, should isolate until you receive the results of the test. It is recommended that you also begin in-home isolation until you receive negative test results. Should your test results be positive for COVID, you have reduced exposure to others.

What you should not do if you are not feeling well:

If you have any symptoms of COVID, do not just take fever reducing medications or over the counter cold, flu or sinus medications and go to work, school, or other mass gatherings. It is recommended that if you are having allergy, cold or sinus symptoms and this is normal for you this time of year, wear a mask if you must go to work until your doctor tells you are not or no longer contagious. Contact your doctor for further guidance before discontinuing precautions.

Students should be 24 hours fever free without fever reducing medications, including cold, flu or sinus medications as well as acetaminophen or ibuprofen products before returning to school for all infectious diseases.

What else should you do: Additional steps to take if you are not feeling well.

Avoid persons who are vulnerable, such as immunocompromised residing in a nursing home or long- term care facility when you are not feeling well regardless of an exposure of COVID, to prevent the spread of other infectious disease such as colds, influenza, and other infectious diseases.

These recommendations will help Madison County reduce COVID outbreaks, but only if EACH of us follows the recommendations.

The Madison County Health Department will discontinue 7 day a week coverage of COVID-19 case investigation effective January 1, 2022. All positive laboratory reports received over the weekend or Holiday will be contacted on the next working day. Facebook posts will only be updated on working days.

