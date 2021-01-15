MCHD taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

For more information regarding the phases visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/

The statement from Department of Health and Senior Services said although initial tiers within Phase 1B are being activated, there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone included in these groups.

"As additional supplies arrive, this activation will allow for the greatest vaccine coverage where it is most needed," The statement said. "It will also allow vaccinators and organizations to continue planning effectively for future tiers and phases."

“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” Williams said. “Each day, our team is monitoring the amount of vaccine available and making sure it is distributed so that people can receive the vaccine as quickly as possible. We are so thankful to our hundreds of clinical partners throughout the state who are making that happen.”

The statement said, based on reporting from providers, at least 27 percent of Phase 1A has received the first dose of the vaccine.

"Missourians began receiving first doses of COVID-19 vaccines last month," The statement said. "More than 160,000 individuals have received an initial dose, and more than 22,000 have now been fully vaccinated with the 2-dose series. Vaccine supply continues to be the rate-limiting factor for vaccine administration throughout the state. State vaccine allocations are determined by Operation Warp Speed."

