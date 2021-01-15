MCHD taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Madison County residents can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
After Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the activation of Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan on Thursday, the Madison County Health Department announced it would be taking appointments via phone and walk-in for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“Beginning the activation of Phase 1B is all about saving lives and protecting those most vulnerable to exposure and illness from this virus,” Governor Parson said. “We are looking forward to increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks as supply is the leading factor that dictates our movement through our plan. The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourians who wants one.”
Currently MCHD said it is able to provide the Moderna vaccine to citizens who are eligible under all of Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, Tier 1 category, which includes all healthcare workers, EMS/EMT/paramedics, first responders and emergency personnel.
Starting Tuesday, those in Phase 1B, Tier 2 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine which is persons 65 and older and any adults with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, intellectual and /or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, sever obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
The health department said if you have received any other vaccine within the last two weeks, you cannot get the Moderna COVID-19 shot.
Residents are encouraged to contact the health department to schedule their appointment at 573-783-2747 ext. 102 or ext. 302.
"Please leave a message if you get voicemail and someone will return your call as soon as we can," the update said. "You must have an appointment to receive vaccine, no walk-ins. If you do not have a phone, you may come to health department to make an appointment."
MCHD said it is important to note that the Moderna vaccine is only for those 18 years of age and older.
The vaccine is available at no cost to Madison County citizens. There will be two forms to receive the vaccine, both are available at MCHD or online at www.madisoncountymohealth.com, a consent form to be filled out and a fact sheet to read before receiving the vaccine.
MCHD requests everyone wear a mask to their appointment.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams issued a statewide health order Jan. 14 regarding the vaccination of individuals in Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tier 1, and Phase 1B - Tier 2. The order outlines who can be vaccinated as part of the state’s determined phases and applies to those administering the federally-funded COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information regarding the phases visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/
The statement from Department of Health and Senior Services said although initial tiers within Phase 1B are being activated, there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone included in these groups.
"As additional supplies arrive, this activation will allow for the greatest vaccine coverage where it is most needed," The statement said. "It will also allow vaccinators and organizations to continue planning effectively for future tiers and phases."
“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” Williams said. “Each day, our team is monitoring the amount of vaccine available and making sure it is distributed so that people can receive the vaccine as quickly as possible. We are so thankful to our hundreds of clinical partners throughout the state who are making that happen.”
The statement said, based on reporting from providers, at least 27 percent of Phase 1A has received the first dose of the vaccine.
"Missourians began receiving first doses of COVID-19 vaccines last month," The statement said. "More than 160,000 individuals have received an initial dose, and more than 22,000 have now been fully vaccinated with the 2-dose series. Vaccine supply continues to be the rate-limiting factor for vaccine administration throughout the state. State vaccine allocations are determined by Operation Warp Speed."