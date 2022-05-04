 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCRSP donates to senior center, library

April 30, several representatives of the Madison County Retired School Personnel presented a donation to the Fredericktown Senior Center. The check reflected half the proceeds from the MCRSP annual chili supper, which was April 1, at the Senior Center.

Each year, after the chili supper, a donation is made to the Senior Center as a thank you for allowing the group to use the location to host the event.

“The facilities are perfect, and the staff could not be more accommodating,” MCRSP President Kim Steska said.

Event coordinator David Stevens remarked about how successful this year’s event was.

“We had a great turnout from the community both for dine-in and carry-out meals and had almost no left-overs at the end of the evening,” Stevens said.

After presenting the Senior Center donation, the MCRSP group went to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library where another donation was made.

At the April MCRSP meeting, it was brought to the attention of the group that the library needed funds for this summer’s reading program.

“Since our group supports the educational endeavors of our communities, and the library is certainly achieving that goal with a reading program that will be enhanced this summer with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) skills, we voted to help support their program,” Steska said.

