Madison County Retired School Personnel held its last meeting of 2019 on the evening of Dec. 12 at Pinecrest Christian Camp.
Forty members and spouses enjoyed a delicious full buffet dinner in the festively decorated meeting hall. Following dinner, the group was entertained by Katelyn Evans and Haley Dockins-Vogt of the FHS Choir. The duet harmonized beautifully as they sang “A Black Cat Christmas,” written by MCRSP member David Stevens. After the performance, Alice Macke and Jody Rawlings, both retired music teachers, were given a copy of the song on CD, presented by David Stevens.
A formal installation of new officers was then conducted by current president Kim Steska. The officers for 2020 are: President Kim Steska; Vice President David Stevens; Secretary Diane Durham; Treasurer Alice Macke; and Corresponding Secretary Linda Hogan.
Following the installation, fun was had by all as Alice Macke and David Stevens led Christmas Carols, and to close out the evening, colorful table centerpiece poinsettias from the FHS Horticulture Class were given away as prizes.
Commenting on the new year’s activities for MCRSP, President Kim Steska said that “MCRSP is a very active group that looks to increase its membership in the coming year, and we invite all retired school personnel to come to our meetings to see what we’re all about.”
“We plan to meet on January 9 at the Ambulance Service Building for our next meeting,” said Steska, “followed by a guided tour of the facility.”
