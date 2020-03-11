MCRSP holds Chili Supper
“ The evening was an entire success,” said MCRSP President-Elect David Stevens shown (foreground, right) visiting with Mike and Colleen Pierson.
Two hundred twenty-five people dined in and/or carried out delicious soup, chili, sandwiches, and desserts to benefit the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) at its fundraiser March 6.
