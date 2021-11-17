MCRSP hosts trivia night

The Madison County Retired School Personnel held its first-ever Trivia Night, Nov. 6, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Bill Durham, retired foreign language teacher at Fredericktown High School, was the moderator for the event.

Although the original intent of the fundraiser was to secure funds for the annual scholarships provided by this group, it was decided to donate half of the proceeds to the Madison County Caring Council to help with the assistance given during the recent storm.

According to MCRSP President David Stevens, “We were thrilled with the cooperation and assistance we received from everyone in our area. Corporations and businesses alike donated money and prizes, and the R-I School provided the facility. To make the evening more interesting there was a 'side-bet' awarding a traveling plaque to the winning team among each of the Fredericktown and Marquand-Zion school buildings.”

All totaled more than 100 showed up to participate in Trivia Night, which will now become an annual event. More than $1,100 was raised during the evening. Generosity was the “name of the game” with all winning teams and the 50/50 winner donating their money back to the cause.

