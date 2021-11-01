 Skip to main content
MCRSP Joins Mineral Area for Joint Meeting
MCRSP Joins Mineral Area for Joint Meeting

MCRSP Joins Mineral Area for Joint Meeting

MCRSP members in attendance at the Mineral Area Retired Teachers & Public School Personnel Meeting in Farmington are, from left, front row: Alice Macke, (MRTA State President Nancy Craig), Sandy Lane, and Christy Johnson, back row: Cherilyn Stephens, LeeAnne Vest, Charma Smith, Kathy Stearley, Kim Steska, Bill Durham, Diane Durham, and David Stevens.

 Provided by MCRSP

October 14, eleven members of the Madison County Retired School Personnel joined the Mineral Area Retired Teachers & Public School Personnel for their monthly meeting which featured the current Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) President, Nancy Craig.

Held in a wonderfully accommodating conference room of the Farmington Public Library, the meeting of approximately 45 attendees was called to order by Mineral Area President Pam Kauflin. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and “God Bless America,” committee reports were given, and a special presentation was made to Farmington art teacher Janis Chatman by Missouri House Representative Dale Wright.

Chatman and her art students are credited with starting an initiative with the help of Rep. Wright in 2019 to propose a legislative bill which was passed this summer by the Missouri Tourism Committee and the Senate to make the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (“The Arch”) Missouri’s official state monument.

Before guest speaker Nancy Craig spoke to the group, MCRSP President David Stevens presented her with one of the new T-shirts the organization just received and wore to the meeting. Craig commented that she planned to wear it as she toured the state to speak to other local units.

Her keynote address concerned the importance of the relationship between local public school retired personnel and the statewide organization in Jefferson City.

“Through legislation advocacy, MRTA supports active teachers, retired personnel, and the public-school students," Craig said. "Through pension benefits, we strive to keep experienced, well-trained teachers in the classroom and then protect their benefits once they retire.

She also went on to talk about the many social, economic, and health benefits available to retirees.

Following the meeting, door prizes were awarded, and a wonderful lunch was provided by Bow-Tie Catering.

The next monthly meeting of the Madison County Retired School Personnel will be at 10 a.m., Nov. 18 with a location to be determined.

