MCRSP Joins Mineral Area for Joint Meeting

October 14, eleven members of the Madison County Retired School Personnel joined the Mineral Area Retired Teachers & Public School Personnel for their monthly meeting which featured the current Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) President, Nancy Craig.

Held in a wonderfully accommodating conference room of the Farmington Public Library, the meeting of approximately 45 attendees was called to order by Mineral Area President Pam Kauflin. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and “God Bless America,” committee reports were given, and a special presentation was made to Farmington art teacher Janis Chatman by Missouri House Representative Dale Wright.

Chatman and her art students are credited with starting an initiative with the help of Rep. Wright in 2019 to propose a legislative bill which was passed this summer by the Missouri Tourism Committee and the Senate to make the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (“The Arch”) Missouri’s official state monument.

Before guest speaker Nancy Craig spoke to the group, MCRSP President David Stevens presented her with one of the new T-shirts the organization just received and wore to the meeting. Craig commented that she planned to wear it as she toured the state to speak to other local units.