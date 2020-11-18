MCRSP prepares for new year with new officers

Although COVID restrictions and precautions have canceled in-person membership meetings for the Madison County Retired School Personnel, business for the unit has still been taking place, making preparations for what will hopefully be a more normal new year.

Members of the MCRSP Executive Committee met Nov. 12, to install new officers, preview a new membership booklet, discuss a revised set of bylaws and policies and procedures, and plan as far into the future as was foreseeable.

"We have continued to stay in touch with the state association concerning any information that our members need to know, and communicating the updates to our members as needed," retiring president Kim Steska said.

Steska said, although meetings and activities may look different in the new year, "...our group's viability and purpose remains the same, and we look forward to the future of service to our schools and communities."

MCRSP Retiring President Kim Steska was presented with an appreciation plaque during the meeting by Co-President Cherilyn Stephens.

"Kim (Steska) did an outstanding job of keeping our unit engaged even during the recent pandemic," MCRSP President Dave Stephens said. "Her leadership has been a role model for other incoming presidents."

