MCRSP put up decorations

  • 0
Madison County Retired School Personnel Christmas Tree

Tom and Kim Steska, representing Madison County Retired School Personnel, took advantage of a sunny afternoon last week to put up the group’s Christmas tree by Pizza Hut.

 Submitted by MCRSP

