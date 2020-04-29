MCSC parades through town

Madison County Service Coordination, MCSC, hosted a Parade of Encouragement, April 21.
The parade was for individuals who receive services from MCSC and live within Fredericktown City limits. The event took place with all social distancing guidelines being followed in order to keep everyone involved safe.
Those in the parade included Brook Tonjum, Alex Sikes, Winnie Gallaher, Lora Dyess, Beth Baugh, Abbie Umfleet, and Angie Moore of MCSC, Chris Hafner, Sam Schmitt, Tonya Kindkaid and Kara Cain of Covenant Care, and Madison County Public Administrator Carol LaChance.
"We held the Parade of Encouragement as a way to boost the individuals' morale," Brook Tonjum of MCSC said. "We passed out a variety of items to provide entertainment during the quarantine."
Tonjum said service coordinators visit most of their supported individuals at least monthly but, due to COVID-19 and social distancing/stay at home orders, they have been prevented from going to visit.
"Service coordinators were discussing ideas of how to bring morale up with the individuals during this hard time and that is how the parade was developed," Tonjum said. "Quarantine has been difficult for everyone, but seeing how happy the parade made our individuals and surrounding community members was really the boost we needed and a good reminder we are all in this together."
Tonjum said they have been keeping connected with weekly phone calls and video chats but the pandemic has been a struggle for both their individuals and staff.
"It is import to show support because many of these individuals have compromised immune systems and it is not safe for them to access the community due to COVID-19," Tonjum said. "Some individuals don't have strong natural support, so their social life has been gravely compromised."
Tonjum said this parade was a way to let their individuals know that they are loved, important and that they are not alone during this difficult time.
"We would like to thank all the providers, individuals and MCSC Board for making it a successful event," Tonjum said. "We would also like to extend a special thank you to all of the direct care staff who are working the front line to ensure that our individuals are safe and healthy."
