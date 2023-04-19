Madison County Service Coordination held its annual Prom Night, April 15. This year's theme was Enchanted Garden. After a fun-filled night of food and dancing, attendees voted Troy and Lisa Spain as the King and Queen of the MCSC Prom.
Provided by MCSC
