MCSC holds Ribbon Cutting

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration for the Madison County Service Coordinators, Aug. 15. MCSC moved into its new location on South Main Street, August of 2018. MCSC Chairman of the Board Dennis Siders and Executive Director Beth Baugh were surrounded by supportive employees, board members and members of the community as they cut the ribbon. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
