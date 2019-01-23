Try 1 month for 99¢
Marijuana Plants Seized By MCSD

The Madison County Sheriff's Department seized 15 marijuana plants Jan. 16 when it executed a search warrant. Jimmy Smith, 42, of Fredericktown, was charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies. Smith's bond was set at $25,000. Pictured left to right are Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, Deputy Lindell Lunsford, Deputy Rick Pogue, Deputy Kyle Danback and Deputy James Neel.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
