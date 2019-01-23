Try 1 month for 99¢
Sheriff's Department and Dispatchers Hold Narcan Training

The Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Madison County Dispatchers receive training on the topic of Narcan from the Madison County Health Department, Jan. 16. The opioid crisis has caused the need for additional training among first responders in all areas. With the possibility of being exposed to substances such as Fentanyl making it necessary that all involved know how to react.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
