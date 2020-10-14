MDC advises scouting and habitat key for quail and pheasant hunting

With quail and pheasant-hunting season starting Nov. 1, the Missouri Department of Conservation advises hunters that quail production appears higher than last year while pheasant production appears lower than last year.

Each August, MDC conservation agents record the numbers of quail and pheasants they see while driving a 30-mile route – called the roadside index. A total of 110 routes are completed around the state. These numbers are then tallied and grouped by eight geographic areas of production – called zoogeographic regions.

“It represents the best way we have to track quail and pheasant populations on a statewide basis,” said MDC Resource Scientist Beth Emmerich, who manages the August roadside survey. “The survey does a good job of tracking large-scale population changes and is a good barometer for how more localized populations may also be doing from year to year.”

According to MDC, this year’s statewide average roadside index of 2.4 quail per route is 33% higher than last year’s index of 1.8 quail per route. An average of 0.2 pheasants was recorded per route, down 33% from last year’s index of 0.3 pheasants per route.