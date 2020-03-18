MDC cancels most programs and events through April 15
0 comments

MDC cancels most programs and events through April 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MDC

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it has cancelled most public events and programs at its nature centers, shooting ranges, and other locations around the state until April 15.

The cancellations are effective immediately and include scheduled hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

MDC scheduled managed hunts, mentored spring turkey hunts, and native plant sales at nature centers will continue as planned.

All conservation areas remain open to the public. MDC offices, nature centers, and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours.

According to MDC, the cancellations are in effect immediately to protect the safety of the public amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

People can contact their local MDC office, nature center, or shooting range with questions on specific events or programs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Getting the hogs out

At the March 17 meeting of East Ozarks Audubon Society, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge’s assistant manager Corey Kudrna will discuss methods b…

Kay, Hinkle to wed
Democrat News

Kay, Hinkle to wed

Dan and Laurinda Kay of Fredericktown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emilee Marie Kay, to Jake Lee Hinkle, son of …

Susan Gail Bowling
Obituaries

Susan Gail Bowling

Susan Gail Bowling, 69, died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born July 26, 1950 in Bismarck, Missouri, the daughter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News