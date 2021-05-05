MDC Cape Nature Center announces May programs

No matter your age, you can enjoy nature this month with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free in-person and virtual program lineup focused on the ancient atlatl (spear-thrower), wildflowers and plants, and hiking!

• Come Hunt the Short-faced Bear | May 8, from 2 – 4 p.m.

The atlatl, also known as a spear thrower, is a tool used around the world and well into prehistory. Pre-dating the bow and arrow by tens of thousands of years, this tool, in the hands of the Aztecs, could penetrate even Spanish armor! Join us on the front lawn of the Cape Nature Center for a chance to try out this amazing tool.

• Discover Blue Spring Branch Conservation Area | May 8, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Hike through one of the region’s amazing natural areas at Blue Springs Branch Conservation Area. Delve into the history of this area and look at its unique topography. This area is home to a large variety of plants including some beautiful spring ephemerals.

• Babes in the Woods: Bear Picnic | May 22, from 9 - 9:30 a.m.