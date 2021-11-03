MDC Cape Nature Center greets November with Nature Center at Night, cooking wild turkey outside

• Riverfront Cleanup | 2 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau

Let's work together to keep our Mississippi River clean. Come lend a helping hand and take part in a litter pickup. We will meet at the Broadway entrance of Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Free T-shirts, snacks, and drinks will be provided. Please register before taking part in the cleanup.

• Outdoor Cooking: Wild Turkey | 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

Let’s celebrate Thanksgiving by cooking wild turkey. Sometimes people are a little intimidated by wild game but there is no reason to be. We will cover how to prepare a wild turkey for cooking and share some recipes. We will have a Dutch oven roasted turkey for tasting to encourage you to try this recipe at home. This program is intended for adults, youth 12 years old and older may attend with an adult. Both must register for the event.

• #OptOutside Naturalist Walk | 9 - 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 at Cape Girardeau Nature Center