MDC Cape Nature Center to host Oct. 8 recycled paper bead art event

Those interested in reducing, recycling and repurposing through creativity are encouraged to attend a Missouri Department of Conservation free program “Nature Art: Recycled Paper Bead Art” on Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

The upcoming holidays will offer the opportunity for you to practice sustainability and to help calm some of the “chaos” by exploring one of many ways to reuse magazines.

At this program, previous issues of Missouri Conservationist magazines will be transformed into colorful beads, which can then be crafted into bracelets or necklaces for the holiday season. The unused magazines will be recycled.

Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174538.

“We are starting to think about the holidays already,” said MDC Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager and program instructor Jamie Koehler. “It will be the time of year we create the most waste. We hope to make this holiday season more sustainable. These are practices we all need to be using in our homes and workplaces. Our magazine is just amazing with some nationally recognized photography. Those colorful photos will make some beautiful beads. This is one gift that you can make yourself and reduce waste.”