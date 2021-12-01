MDC Cape Nature Center welcomes melodic duo Carter and Connelley, much more in December

Discover nature this month with Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free event lineup including hand-picked programs on winter décor, foxes, bows and BB guns, and a special musical duo is taking centerstage – Carter and Connelley!

• Guest musicians: Carter and Connelley | 6:30 - 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

Join us for an evening of music. Musical duo Carter and Connelley are a regional treasure. Their down-home storytelling and harmonies will remind you of country and folk acts like John Denver and John Prine, but with a local twist. Their music was inspired by the natural world around us and often written on the beautiful rivers of Missouri. This program is part of our Nature Center at Night series and is free to attend.

During Nature Center at Night, the Cape Nature Center, including the Nature Shop, will stay open until 7 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, with a special program during that time. Below are some fun events taking place throughout December.

• Nature Art: Nature’s Winter Décor

o 11 – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Cape Nature Center

o 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Cape Nature Center

o 3 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Cape Nature Center

Deck the halls with boughs of holly. The holidays are just around the corner and we’re in the mood to decorate! We’ll use nature’s resources to create wonderful winter wreaths, swags, and garlands. You provide a grapevine wreath (you choose the size and shape you want), and we’ll provide everything else to do your decorating. Grapevine wreaths can be found online or at local craft stores.

Sessions are 1.5 hours long, and tools will be provided (pruners, pliers and wire cutters). Some gloves will be available, but you may want to bring your own leather or garden gloves. You may bring your own tools if you wish.

Masks are encouraged and participants will socially distance. Each participant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact.

• Creature Feature: Foxes (Virtual) | 2 – 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14

Missouri is home to two species of fox: the familiar red fox and the less common gray fox. We will look at the differences between these two beautiful furbearers and learn about how they survive the changing seasons. This program is designed for ages 8 and up but all are welcome. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program.

• Outdoor Skills: Bows and BB guns (Virtual) | 4 – 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15

Are you looking for that first bow or BB gun for your child? This program will discuss how to get your child started shooting and the proper equipment selection.

Get connected

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to socially distance, and masks are recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

• Stay home if you’re sick.

• Wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer.

• Be considerate of others.

Questions about these events and all others can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed here. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile here. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 573-290-5218. For more information on MDC or to contact MDC offices, visit MDC online here.

Check out MDC’s other free December events here, and be on the lookout for more in-person events to register for in January.

Stay in touch

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

