MDC encourages public to leave wildlife wild this spring

As you head outdoors this season to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather, you may encounter a variety of newborn animals.

Young wildlife can pull on our heartstrings as they appear to be abandoned, but that’s usually not the case. The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds the public that interfering with wildlife can do more harm than good.

“Young animals are rarely orphaned,” explained MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell. “If the young is left alone, the parent will usually return. Parents are normally out searching for food and cannot constantly attend to their offspring.”

Baby birds are a common newborn people can come across in the spring.

“If you see a chick with feathers hopping on the ground, leave it alone and bring pets inside because it’s a fledgling and the parents are nearby keeping watch,” Russell said. “Fledglings can spend up to 10 days hopping on the ground learning to fly. If you find one that has no feathers, you can return it to the nesting area if possible, as it most likely fell out of the nest.”

Other common issues include dogs catching young rabbits and lawn mowers running over their nests.