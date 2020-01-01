Once the presents have been opened and the feast eaten, there’s one last gift you can give as the Christmas season closes. Your real Christmas tree, completely cleaned of all tinsel, lights, and ornaments, can be recycled in all sorts of ways. Jamie Koehler, assistant manager of MDC’s Cape Nature Center, said real Christmas trees can be used to provide shelter to local fish and wildlife. Christmas trees can be used to improve habitat in ponds, lakes, or even a back yard.
“A real Christmas tree brings a great atmosphere of the holiday into your home, but then you can use it in many types of craft projects, or it can also provide a home for small game in a backyard or fish in your pond,” Koehler said.
When placed in a pond or lake, Christmas trees provide added brush that gives fish resting areas, shade, and places to hide from predators.
“Small fish need vegetation and brush to help them hide from predators,” Koehler said. “Additionally, predator fish like crappie and bass sometimes hide behind a limb to wait for an opportunity to grab its prey.”
Large trees make great fish habitat, but if Christmas trees are small, they’re still useful, especially when placed in a pond or lake together.
You have free articles remaining.
“Neighbors can work together and recycle all their real Christmas trees in their neighborhood pond,” she said, adding that the trees should be anchored with concrete blocks to keep them from floating to the surface.
Above water, the trees can be recycled for backyard habitat for small wildlife such as rabbits and reptiles.
“If you put the tree under a bird feeder, it will make a convenient nesting opportunity in the branches,” Koehler said, adding that Christmas trees can also be shredded or chipped for mulch and added to landscaping.
“A real Christmas tree can contribute to us and to nature in several ways,” Koehler said. “They’re the gift that keeps on giving.”
Find information about live Christmas tree uses at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZWm. Learn more about the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.