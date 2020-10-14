MDC expands program providing outdoor recreation on private lands

Expansion of MRAP is possible through a new grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC has received $2.2 million in funding this year, double the previous grant that allowed current MRAP properties to enroll.

“MRAP provides new opportunities for the public to enjoy the outdoors, while also helping to increase and enhance wildlife habitat for small game and other species on private lands,” said White. “This valuable partnership will allow us to expand the program and enhance quality conservation practices and outdoor recreation in Missouri.”

The standard commitment period to participate in the program is three years. Annual payment rates are determined by factors such as the access type selected by the landowner and the amount of quality habitat available. Most landowners can typically expect to earn $15-$25 an acre, per year. Landowners interested in boosting their annual payment can implement habitat improvements on their land.

To find out more on how to apply to the MRAP program, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/Zcs. Contact your local MDC private land conservationist (mdc.mo.gov/regional-contacts?county=All) or Quail Forever farm bill biologist (missouripfqf.org/field-staff) to sign up.

For members of the public interested in accessing MRAP properties, maps, instructions, and other details are available at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/mrap. Users must respect all boundaries, follow regulations, minimize disturbance of natural resources, and be respectful of other visitors.

