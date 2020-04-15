MDC extends closures and trout-tag waiver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following state and federal guidance, the Missouri Department of Conservation is extending the temporary closures of its facilities and cancellations of its public events and programs through April 30. MDC will reassess the situation at that time.

To help protect people amid increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, MDC temporarily closed its regional offices, Department headquarters in Jefferson City, staffed shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers, and educational centers around the state to the public in March. MDC also temporarily cancelled its public events and programs, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.