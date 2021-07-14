MDC invites comments on potential catfish regulation changes on Mississippi, Missouri, St. Francis rivers

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state.

People can learn about and comment on the potential regulation changes by going to https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.The comment period will end August 15.

Blue catfish and flathead catfish support important sport fisheries on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, as well as a commercial fishery on the Mississippi River and a small portion of the St. Francis River. Our studies confirmed that current management approaches continue to support healthy and sustainable blue catfish and flathead catfish populations in the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, and regulation changes do not appear to be necessary to maintain these populations or prevent overfishing. However, MDC is considering changes to management strategies and harvest regulations to better meet the desires of big rivers catfish anglers and harvesters.