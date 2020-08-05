You have permission to edit this article.
MDC invites public to hike at Cape Girardeau Nature Center
MDC invites public to hike at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

MDC Hike

Hiking in the outdoors can be educational and therapeutic. People can enjoy a morning hike guided by a Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Aug. 7 at MDC's Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

 Photo Provided by Francis Skalicky

Months of being cooped up and stressed out have created a need for nature, which means now is a great time to take an outdoors hike.

People who want to see and learn more about the outdoor world around them can take a morning walk with a Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist on Aug. 7 at the MDC program “Morning Naturalist Hike.”

This free program, which is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, will be from 8-9:30 a.m. The program consists of a 1.5-mile hike, some of which will be over hilly terrain. To ensure the safety of all, participants will be required to wear a face covering and to social distance. People can register for the program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173941

Though this program is free, registration is required. MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

