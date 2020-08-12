MDC invites public to night hike at Cape Nature Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The outdoors world becomes a different world at night.

People can learn more about nature after dark on a night hike at the free Missouri Department of Conservation program “Discover Nature: Night Hike.” This program, which will consist of an evening hike guided by MDC staff along the Paw Paw Valley Trail at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be from 8-9 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Participants in this program will be required to observe social distancing (between individuals and family groups) and people ages 9 and up will be required to wear a face covering. The hike will be approximately one mile and is rated moderate to steep. Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights. During a portion of the hike activities, flashlights will be required to be turned off so participants can get a true experience of the nocturnal outdoors world around them. People can register for the program at:

Though this program is free, registration is required. MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive. For more information, contact 573-290-5218.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

