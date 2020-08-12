You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MDC invites public to take a paddling trip on August 15
0 comments

MDC invites public to take a paddling trip on August 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paddling

Going on a canoe trip is a great way to connect with nature and disconnect from some of the other pressures of life. People can enjoy either a morning or an afternoon free paddling trip along with Missouri Department of Conservation staff on Lake Girardeau in Cape Girardeau County on Aug. 15.

 Provided by Francis Skalicky

Paddling a canoe is a great way to relieve stress and connect with nature.

People who want to see and learn more about the outdoor world around them can do so from the seat of a canoe during two Missouri Department of Conservation paddling sessions at Lake Girardeau Conservation Area in Cape Girardeau County Aug. 15. These free events will be unguided paddling sessions, but canoe safety instruction will be provided and MDC staff will be on hand to monitor safety when the boats are on the water.

The morning session will be from 9-11 a.m. People can register for this session at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173942

The afternoon session will be 1-3 p.m. People can register for this session at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173943

Participants in both programs will meet at the main put-in area on the lake, which is on the west end of the lake, just off Cape Girardeau County Road 383. There will be a maximum of three people per boat. At least one person in each boat must be age 16 or older. Masks are required during the instruction portion of the program, but are not required during the time on the water. For more information about this program, e-mail MDC Conservation Educator Alex Holmes at Alex.Holmes@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Going to the drive-in
Democrat News

Going to the drive-in

A big screen, a starry sky and the rolling hills of Madison County are just a few of the highlights of being out at Little River Farm People f…

Madelyn "Lucy" Pickert
Obituaries

Madelyn "Lucy" Pickert

Madelyn "Lucy" Pickert, 15, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born on July 22, 2005 i…

Thomas Russell Head
Obituaries

Thomas Russell Head

Thomas Russell Head, 74, of Herculaneum, Missouri, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. He was born Decem…

Sarabeth Ann Repp
Obituaries

Sarabeth Ann Repp

Sarabeth Ann Repp, 68, of Farrar, Missouri, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born January 23, 1952, in Ironto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News