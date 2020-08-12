MDC invites public to take a paddling trip on August 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paddling a canoe is a great way to relieve stress and connect with nature.

People who want to see and learn more about the outdoor world around them can do so from the seat of a canoe during two Missouri Department of Conservation paddling sessions at Lake Girardeau Conservation Area in Cape Girardeau County Aug. 15. These free events will be unguided paddling sessions, but canoe safety instruction will be provided and MDC staff will be on hand to monitor safety when the boats are on the water.

The morning session will be from 9-11 a.m. People can register for this session at:

The afternoon session will be 1-3 p.m. People can register for this session at: