MDC maintains sustainable forestry certification

The Missouri Department of Conservation announces it has maintained its certification by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Forest Management Standard for 658,348 acres of state land. The certification follows an annual audit of MDC forestry practices for those lands. MDC has maintained its certified status since 2017 with annual audits confirming its forest-management practices continue to meet the SFI® standard.

SFI is one of the world’s most recognized, independent third-party for forest-management certification standards and certification provides assurances of responsible practices across the forest products supply chain.

“Certification to SFI considers all aspects of our forest management process, from our actions taken in the woods to the paperwork we keep in our files,” said MDC State Forester Justine Gartner. “We are extremely proud to maintain this certification, which means we have outside validation that we are properly managing our forest resources to assure their health and sustainability.”