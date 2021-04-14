MDC needs experienced birders’ help with breeding bird survey

Calling Missouri birders who know their birds by sight and sound.

The Missouri Department of Conservation needs volunteers to assist with two vacant bird-observation routes in Missouri as part of the 2021 North American Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) May 27 – July 7. The two Missouri BBS routes that need volunteers are Rensselaer in Ralls County and Madison in Monroe County. Volunteers will need to conduct their survey one day during the May 27 – July 7 survey period.

The BBS was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is back for 2021. BBS is a long-term, large-scale, international bird monitoring program that started in 1966. The purpose of the BBS is to track the status and trends of North American bird populations. Each year during mostly June -- the height of the bird-breeding season for most of the U.S. – BBS volunteers collect bird-population data along roadside survey routes to help. For more info on the BBS, visit pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs/.

Each survey route is 24.5 miles long with stops at half-mile intervals. At each stop, volunteers conduct three-minute point counts where they record data on the bird species and numbers they see or hear within a quarter-mile radius. Surveys must start one-half hour before sunrise and take about five hours to complete. Volunteers need only conduct their survey route once during the survey period.