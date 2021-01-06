MDC notable news for 2020

The Missouri Department of Conservation made it through 2020 with both historic challenges and historic accomplishments. Here are some highlights.

COVID-19 CHALLENGES

With many Missourians mostly stuck at home from COVID-19 closures beginning in March, MDC began offering teachers, parents, students, and others its free Discover Nature Schools (DNS) nature-based curriculum online for pre-kindergarten through high school. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-offers-free-nature-focused-online-learning-resources.

MDC was also forced to close facilities at times over the past year and cancel most in-person programs. MDC staff adapted by creating and offering more programs and events online. Find them at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

COVID-19 had many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature. As a result, more people visited MDC conservation areas and natural areas during 2020 and more people bought hunting and fishing permits. To help folks discover nature for free, MDC waived the requirements for fishing permits and trout tags from March 27 through April 15. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-temporarily-waive-fishing-permits-starting-friday.