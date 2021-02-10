MDC offers free virtual Bluebird and winter birding programs in February

Blue here, red there, maybe even black and white. Songbirds brighten up backyards and woodlands in February. Their colors stand out against the browns, and if snow, the whites of winter. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer two free virtual programs to help people attract birds to feeders and to learn more about them.

Birds are interesting for color and motion alone. But when a creature weighing ounces can survive winter’s icy cold with a layer of feathers and live to produce young in spring, they become intriguing.

Speaking of blue, bright blue, MDC will offer a virtual program about the eastern bluebird and their place in Missouri’s ecology from 1 to 2 p.m., Feb. 11. Stephanie Kemp, MDC naturalist at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs, will look at the history of successful bluebird conservation efforts. Participants will learn how to attract bluebirds to their backyard. A hint, a correctly built and placed bluebird house helps.

This program is open to all ages. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Za2.