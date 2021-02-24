MDC offers virtual One Health series for educators

For many, our connections to the natural world have taken on new significance over the past year and spending time in nature has provided a safe haven for living life outside our homes.

Even the origins of the coronavirus pandemic reveal important lessons about how we think about our connections to ecological communities.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a series of virtual presentations based on the One Health approach to understanding these connections. This interdisciplinary lens offers opportunities to evaluate how plants, animals, and human health intertwine. Studying the topics at the intersection of these themes provides teachers timely and relevant, science-based content to incorporate into their classroom lessons.

“The health of people is connected to, even dependent on the health of animals and the environment,” said MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Sherri Russell. “Therefore, it is vital to solve the interconnected challenges in all three of these areas.”

The One Health speaker series will consist of five 60-minute virtual sessions, each focused on a unique topic. Seminars will take place 3:45–4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays this spring: