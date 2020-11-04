MDC provides drop-off sites in Southeast region to aid hunters in voluntary CWD testing

The drop-off sites will not be available for use during the opening weekend of the firearms deer season (Nov. 14-15) and hunters are encouraged to use the MDC staffed sampling locations normally used for CWD Mandatory Sampling during the opening weekend.

Hunters will be able to check the results themselves online using their Telecheck ID at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZuE within two to four weeks. MDC will notify a hunter directly if their sample returns a positive result. The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend consuming meat from a deer that has tested positive for CWD.

CWD is a neurological disease that is fatal to deer. A deer may be infected with no visible symptoms. The only way to positively identify the presence of CWD is to extract lymph nodes from the animal’s neck.

Hunters who harvest deer from any of the 30 CWD Management Zone counties are reminded that they must follow new carcass transportation restrictions when traveling to CWD testing sites. Visit mdc.mo.gov/cwd, or see the 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Information and Regulation booklet for details.

The drop-off sites will be available to accept samples until the conclusion of the 2020 archery deer season, Jan. 15, 2021.

