MDC, Quail Forever, local landowners form Foothills Prescribed Burn Association

The Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever, and local landowners have joined together to create the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association. Through the partnership, landowners gain access to resources and expertise as they work together to improve their woodlands and grasslands as neighbors helping neighbors.

Since FPBA’s formation in January, landowners within Perry, Bollinger, and surrounding counties are working cooperatively to conduct safe prescribed burns. FPBA is led by a board of directors who have successfully guided the association since its launch.

MDC and Quail Forever have partnered with local landowners to help purchase several items to support the FPBA.

“The proper tools aren’t cheap. And to be an assistance to the community, and for safe burning to occur, the proper equipment was required,” said MDC Community and Private Land Conservation Supervisor Brad Pobst. “So Quail Forever and MDC helped purchase some tools to assist.”

That meant acquiring an enclosed trailer to house those tools, including drip torches, hand tools, three water units, and radios.