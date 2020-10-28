MDC reminds hunters of baiting regulations during deer and turkey seasons

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters to be aware of baiting regulations during the fall deer and turkey hunting seasons. The use of bait, including grain or other feed placed or scattered to attract deer or turkey, while hunting is illegal. The regulations are in place to help limit the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer and to ensure fair chase.

MDC Protection Division Chief Randy Doman notes that an area is considered baited for 10 days after complete removal of the bait.

“It’s important to note a hunter can be in violation if they take or attempt to take a deer or turkey by the aid of bait where the hunter knows or should know the area is or has been baited,” Doman explained. “It’s also illegal to place bait in such a way that it causes other hunters to be in violation of the baiting rule.”

Additional rules apply if hunting in a CWD Management Zone. There are 30 counties in the management zone for the 2020-2021 deer seasons. Due to COVID-19 concerns, MDC has transitioned its mandatory CWD sampling to voluntary sampling this year. For more information on CWD regulations, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZL3.