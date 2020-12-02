MDC reminds hunters of fall, winter safety measures

“Many hunters leave their stands in place permanently,” he said. “Over time, nails and screws can become loose, and straps can become frayed or rotten. Be sure your equipment will support you and wear a safety harness to ensure you don’t fall.”

And be sure you have permission to hunt in the area you wish to go, Duckworth said, and to also check the area’s regulations.

“We receive many calls from landowners regarding people being on property without permission” says Duckworth. “There are a large number of public areas in southeast Missouri that are available for hunters to legally access, and we are glad to direct people to those sites.”

Duckworth added the rules for one county are not necessarily the same in an adjoining county, “so be sure to take the time to familiarize yourself with the regulations in advance.”

Hunters can find more information about hunting seasons at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/ or by reading MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations & Information booklet at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXv.

The antlerless portion is Dec. 4-6. The elk firearms portion is Dec. 12-20. The alternative methods portion for deer runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021. Archery season runs Nov. 25 - Jan. 15, 2021.

